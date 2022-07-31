Home The Sunday Standard

L-G VK Saxena lays out steps to curb air pollution in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Saturday asked officials to explore the possibility of installing rotating mist sprinklers on high-rise buildings in the national capital to curb air pollution.

Published: 31st July 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Saturday asked officials to explore the possibility of installing rotating mist sprinklers on high-rise buildings in the national capital to curb air pollution. At a meeting organised to review issues pertaining to air pollution, the L-G asked agencies concerned to immediately start repairing, covering and carpeting of roads, pavements, footpaths and central verges. 

On earthen pavements, he said, suitable high-density soil-holding grass and shrub varieties should be used.
 Saxena also directed the environment department to immediately provide sufficient funds to the MCD so that enough road cleaning machines could be purchased and put to use, a statement said.  He also directed that charging stations for electric vehicles should not be allowed to come up on footpaths and pavements. 

