‘Assam CM kin gained profit through PPE kits’: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that former Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had given contracts to companies of his wife and son’s business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates during Covid-19 in 2020.

He alleged that while the Assam government procured PPE kits for `600 per piece from other companies, Sarma gave urgent supply orders to the firms of his wife and son’s business partners for `990 per piece ‘taking advantage of Covid emergency’.

The firm belonging to Sarma’s wife does not even deal in medical equipment, he said. “While the contract given to the firm of Sarma’s wife was cancelled as the company could not supply PPE kits, another supply order was given to the firm belonging to the business partners of his son at a rate of `1,680 per kit,” said the minister.

He asked why the BJP members kept silent on corruption by their own party members. “They talk of corruption allegations against members of opposition parties. I want to probe their understanding of corruption... want to ask them if they consider this case corruption or not,” he added. To the allegations, Sarma hit back at Sisodia, threatening to file a criminal defamation suit against him.

“Stop sermonising! I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation,” Sarma tweeted.

He added, “Surprising that you once claimed to be an ‘anti-corruption’ activist. At that point of the Covid-19 wave, we in Assam did not have a single PPE kit. After hectic efforts, my wife managed to bring in a few kits to save precious lives. The company raised no bill and the kits were gifted to the government.”

He said that due to acute shortage then, every government, including the Delhi government, waived the tender process for PPE kits and went for direct purchase.