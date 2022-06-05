‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme saved 13,000  lives: CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: About 13,000 lives have been saved by good samaritans under the government’s ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The scheme, launched in October 2019, encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents.

Addressing an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal said, in some cases, it becomes difficult for medical aid to reach an area during an emergency because of congestion. “But, under our ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme, this issue is being addressed.

About 13,000 human lives have been saved so far, under this scheme,” he said. Under the scheme, the government incurs the expenditure for treating eligible road accident victims and gives incentives to those who helped them. “People are coming forward to help each other. You should also help those who met with any road accident. To save someone’s life is a pious act,” the chief minister tweeted.