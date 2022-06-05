L-G ‘interferes’ in government work, claims AAP MLA Atishi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The tussle between Lieutenant Governor Vinai K Saxena and the government continued with the latter alleging that the L-G is “infringing” upon its powers once again. AAP MLA Atishi during a press conference on Saturday said that the L-G has no right of giving orders to the officers of the elected of Delhi. “He should focus on the dismal condition of Delhi Police, MCD and DDA instead. The L-G is continuously making a mockery out of Delhi’s constitutional arrangement. He called for a meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officers without informing the Chief Minister. He is acting as a dummy of the BJP-ruled Centre,” she said.

Earlier this week, the AAP raised similar allegations against Saxena of giving instructions to DJB officials without keeping the government in the loop. A delegation of AAP MLAs even met Saxena after which the L-G said that he will “cooperate” with the elected government.

According to a statement issued by the L-G office, Saxena on Saturday inspected the Najafgarh drain across its entire 57km length. The drain falls under the jurisdiction of the DJB. The L-G stressed on the need for thorough desiltation of the drain to increase the water holding capacity of the STPs in the city. He asked officials to work on these issues. Saxena said that a meeting will be held next week with the Chief Minister to chalk out a concrete plan of action for developing the Najafgarh drain into an eco-tourism destination.

