Moosewala’s parents ask shah for central probe

Published: 05th June 2022 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Forensic experts and police inspect the vehicle of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and demanded a probe by central agencies in the killing of their son. Shah was in the city as he had come to inaugurate the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games at Panchkula in Haryana.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the home of the Moosewala family, promising swift action. During the meeting with Shah at the Chandigarh Airport, Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, and mother, Charan Kaur, are learnt to have sought a probe by either the National Investigation Agency or the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of their son on May 29.

After meeting Shah, Singh posted a video on social media, thanking people, and requesting Moosewala’s fans to attend his bhog ceremony on June 8. He added that he has no plans to fight the elections, in an apparent reference to Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s comment on Friday endorsing the suggestion of economist Sardara Singh Johal that the bereaved father should be elected unopposed in the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.  

