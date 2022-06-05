STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Naveen orders entire Odisha cabinet to resign

The swearing in ceremony is likely to take place on Sunday at 11.45 am at the Convention Centre in Raj Bhavan.

Published: 05th June 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

BHUBANESWAR:  In an unprecedented move, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked his entire Cabinet along with the Speaker of the Assembly to resign, setting off speculations about the political game plan of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

A day after the Supreme Court judgement which went in favour of the Odisha government in the controversial Shri Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project, Naveen dropped the bomb by asking all his 20 ministers to tender their resignation. Even the Speaker of Assembly Surjya Narayan Patra put in his papers. Some of the ministers confirmed that they were asked to resign, while MLAs — new faces as well as old-timers — are reported to have received calls to stay put in Bhubaneswar.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Sunday at 11.45 am at the Convention Centre in Raj Bhavan. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has been informed about the reshuffle on Friday. The Governor, who was in Puri, will return tonight.

This is the biggest ever overhaul effected by Naveen in his 22-year tenure as Chief Minister. While the reshuffle was in the offing, the move council of ministers has taken his own party as well as political pundits completely by surprise, which in a way has been the signature style of the BJD boss.

Political sources said Naveen was apparently waiting for the Supreme Court verdict on the Jagannath temple project as well as the Brajarajnagar bypoll result to effect the overhaul. The CM is going for a generational change in the Cabinet by inducting new faces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Cabinet Speaker Resign Biju Janata Dal 2024 General Elections Shri Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project Convention Centre Raj Bhavan
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp