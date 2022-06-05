Nine dead, 19 injured after boiler explodes in Hapur chemical factory

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: At least nine workers lost their lives and 19 were injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Hapur district in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident happened in a factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from New Delhi. There were around 30 people in the premises when the incident occurred, officials said.

The explosion was of high intensity and caused damage to the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze. The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump. Hapur District Magistrate Medha Roopam said nine people had died while 19 others were injured. They were shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Police personnel inspect the chemical factory in Hapur district on Saturday | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacted to the incident on the social media. “The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in providing treatment to the injured and all possible help,” Modi tweeted.

Yogi too issued a statement and directed the district administration to extend help to the kin of the deceased and the injured. He has also ordered a probe by experts into the incident. All the necessary treatment will be provided to the injured, he added, directing the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and Inspector General to visit the site and supervise relief and rescue work.

UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ also tweeted to sat, “May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”(With agency inputs)