Two minors held in connection with Hyderabad gangrape

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police investigating the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl following a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills, have so far apprehended two minors, including the son of a senior Telangana Waqf Board functionary, who was allegedly involved in the offence. The second minor, apprehended on Saturday, was found to have first lured the girl at the pub and the other accused joined him later as the offence unfolded, according to police sources.

One of the CCTV footage that has gone viral shows the minor escorting the victim outside the pub. Police have found that this minor took the lead — from trapping the victim at the pub and offering to drop her back to assaulting her in the vehicle —while the others followed him, sources said.

Meanwhile, the police seized the SUV in which the alleged offence took place. The vehicle was found on the outskirts of the city, it is learnt. The vehicle was found to have been allotted to the Waqf Board functionary by the government.

While police claimed two more persons, including 18-year-old Umran Khan and a minor (said to be a city-based elected representative’s son) are yet to be traced, sources insist that they have already been nabbed. One of them was reportedly picked up in Andhra Pradesh. DCP West Zone Joel Davis, however, said the two minors were apprehended and are being produced before the Juvenile Board.

He said that efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. Of the five persons identified as the accused, police arrested Saduddin Malik, 18, on Friday. Police have intensified a probe into the allegations that liquor was served to the victim and other minors at the pub during the party. Special teams have already been deployed to analyse the evidence.