STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Two minors held in connection with Hyderabad gangrape

One of the CCTV footage that has gone viral shows the minor escorting the victim outside the pub.

Published: 05th June 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad Police investigating the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl following a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills, have so far apprehended two minors, including the son of a senior Telangana Waqf Board functionary, who was allegedly involved in the offence. The second minor, apprehended on Saturday, was found to have first lured the girl at the pub and the other accused joined him later as the offence unfolded, according to police sources.

One of the CCTV footage that has gone viral shows the minor escorting the victim outside the pub. Police have found that this minor took the lead — from trapping the victim at the pub and offering to drop her back to assaulting her in the vehicle —while the others followed him, sources said. 

Meanwhile, the police seized the SUV in which the alleged offence took place. The vehicle was found on the outskirts of the city, it is learnt. The vehicle was found to have been allotted to the Waqf Board functionary by the government.

While police claimed two more persons, including 18-year-old Umran Khan and a minor (said to be a city-based elected representative’s son) are yet to be traced, sources insist that they have already been nabbed. One of them was reportedly picked up in Andhra Pradesh. DCP West Zone Joel Davis, however, said the two minors were apprehended and are being produced before the Juvenile Board.

He said that efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. Of the five persons identified as the accused, police arrested Saduddin Malik, 18, on Friday. Police have intensified a probe into the allegations that liquor was served to the victim and other minors at the pub during the party. Special teams have already been deployed to analyse the evidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Police Investigating Gang Rape Telangana Waqf Board Minors CCTV Rape Minor Girl
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp