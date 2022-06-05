Volunteer committees to look after & monitor 500 Tricolours in city

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he has constituted volunteer-based committees to look after the 500-high mast national flags placed across the city under its ‘Dehsbhakti’ budget. Kejriwal in an event at the Thyagaraj Stadium said that each Tiranga samman samiti (committees) will have five members and be given the task to maintain the flags. “Each committee will mobilise an army of 1,000 volunteers in their areas to commit to provide service to the country. The condition of the flag will be monitored by the members. This will evoke a sense of patriotism in every citizen,” he said.

If a flag gets torn, soiled or dirty; it will be the volunteer’s duty to ensure that the flag is restored to its original colour and shape as per the ‘flag code’. The government under the ‘Deshbhakti’ (patriotism) theme decided to introduce 500 national flags across the city having a height of 115 feet. A total of `104.37 crore was set aside for this head. So far 200 such flags have been set up at different locations while the rest will come up by August 15 this year.

The CM added that besides taking care of the flag, the members will be assigned five social duties including --- to ensure no one sleeps hungry in their respective areas; no child should be left out of school; ensuring medical aid to those in need; making sure that no homeless are left on streets, and ensure cleanliness in their locality. He said that every Sunday morning members of Tiranga Samman Samiti must gather below the tricolour to sing National Anthem and added that soon the government will launch a programme “Har Haath Tiranga” in the city. He, however, did not divulge details about it. The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD principal secretary H Rajesh Prasad.