Wild jumbo, ‘kumki’ fight it out at campsite

Published: 05th June 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

COIMBATORE: It was a clash of the titans at the temporary kumki campsite at Gudalur forest division in Coimbatore district as wild elephant ‘Radhakrishnan’ entered the camp, challenged ‘Vijay’ for a dual, and made a hasty retreat after being beaten thrice in a gap of two hours at the dead of the night on Friday. 
According to sources, four elephants --- Shankar, Krishna, Vijay and Srinivasan --- were stationed at the temporary camp on Bharathi Nagar School premises in the O-Valley forest range of Gudalur division for the past one week to prevent Radhakrishnan from venturing into residential areas. 

The kumki elephants were brought to tame the wild tusker after it allegedly killed a 46-year-old tea stall owner in an accidental encounter at Aarattuparai within the forest range last week. Around 1am on Friday, Radhakrishnan, estimated to be 35 years old, entered the camp and approached the 50-year-old Vijay tied to a tree and started picking up a fight. 

Both the jumbos locked their tusks to prove their dominance, and Vijay suffered an injury to his face. An enraged Vijay aggressively hit Radhakrishnan and pushed back the three-tonne tusker by a few feet.

“We were up all night after the incident. We also checked Vijay’s health. We did not expect Radhakrishnan to come back, but to our surprise, it came back again after 30 minutes and started a fight with Vijay. Unable to face Vijay’s onslaught for the second time, Radhakrishnan fled the spot only to return for the third time after an hour. This time the wild elephant didn’t have the guts to venture near Vijay and simply ran away after hearing Vijay’s rumblings. We suspect he may be roaming in fear after being attacked by Vijay,” sources said.

