STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP's Basavaraj Horatti in a fix for ‘misusing’ national emblem

An appropriate action will be taken against him once a clarification is received for him for the notice, said Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

The cover page of the book on Basavaraj Horatti with the photo of ‘State Emblem of India’ | Express

BELAGAVI: A notice has been served on BJP candidate from West Teachers constituency of the Legislative Council election Basavaraj Horatti for using the ‘state emblem of India’ in violation of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 and section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

An appropriate action will be taken against him once a clarification is received for him for the notice, said Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas. Addressing a press conference at Jyoti College in Belagavi on Saturday, the RC said, “The notice has been served following a complaint received about misusing the ‘state emblem of India’ and the chair of council chairman in the cover page of a book titled ‘Basavaraj Patha’ in Kannada published by State Intermediate School Employees Association.”

Another complaint was received from Independent candidate Subhash Kote from Bagalkot about receiving a life threat over phone. Apart from this, the regional commissioner said, “Liquor worth Rs 34,88,166, sarees, caps, t-shirts and other freebies meant to be distributed among voters worth Rs 25,07,000, 15 two-wheelers worth Rs 5,27,000, two cars worth Rs 4,00,00, one jeep worth Rs 7,00,00, one mini lorry worth Rs 4,00,000, one mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 and 14.743 kg of marizuana worth Rs 1,50,167 were seized.

”In all articles worth Rs 81,82,33 have been seized by the excise department in Belagavi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
national emblem BJP Basavaraj Horatti
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp