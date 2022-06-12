BJP's Basavaraj Horatti in a fix for ‘misusing’ national emblem

Express News Service By

BELAGAVI: A notice has been served on BJP candidate from West Teachers constituency of the Legislative Council election Basavaraj Horatti for using the ‘state emblem of India’ in violation of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 and section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

An appropriate action will be taken against him once a clarification is received for him for the notice, said Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas. Addressing a press conference at Jyoti College in Belagavi on Saturday, the RC said, “The notice has been served following a complaint received about misusing the ‘state emblem of India’ and the chair of council chairman in the cover page of a book titled ‘Basavaraj Patha’ in Kannada published by State Intermediate School Employees Association.”

Another complaint was received from Independent candidate Subhash Kote from Bagalkot about receiving a life threat over phone. Apart from this, the regional commissioner said, “Liquor worth Rs 34,88,166, sarees, caps, t-shirts and other freebies meant to be distributed among voters worth Rs 25,07,000, 15 two-wheelers worth Rs 5,27,000, two cars worth Rs 4,00,00, one jeep worth Rs 7,00,00, one mini lorry worth Rs 4,00,000, one mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 and 14.743 kg of marizuana worth Rs 1,50,167 were seized.

”In all articles worth Rs 81,82,33 have been seized by the excise department in Belagavi.