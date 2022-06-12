‘Fill vacant posts in PMLA office in 4 months’

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to expeditiously take steps for filling up vacant posts, including that of Member (Administration), Member (Law) and Member (Finance or Accountancy) in the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA within four months.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said steps should be taken to fill the posts of Administrative Officer and Registrar on an expeditious basis. “It is directed that steps shall be taken for filling up all the vacant posts, especially, Member (Administration), Member (Law) and Member (Finance or Accountancy) on an expeditious basis and in any case within a period of four months from today,” it said.

The court was dealing with the issue of appointments and vacancies in the Adjudicatory Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court noted that the posts of Administrative Officer and Registrar are still vacant, however, two officials from other departments have been posted here.