Kejriwal and Mann promise education ‘overhaul’ to woo voters in Himachal

Slamming Congress and BJP for looting the country, Mann said that Britishers enslaved India for 200 years but Congress and BJP made us slave in stints of five year each.

Published: 12th June 2022

Delhi and Punjab CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann in Hamirpur. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the electorate of the Himachal Pradesh to give the AAP one chance in the coming Assembly elections if they want their children to have a bright future. Slamming Congress and BJP for looting the country, Mann said that Britishers enslaved India for 200 years but Congress and BJP made us slave in stints of five year each.

Addressing a gathering at the town hall in Hamirpur, Kejriwal said, “If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP, as our government in Delhi has secured the future of 16 lakh students studying in more than 1,100 government schools by making positive changes in the education system. The Delhi government in the last seven years had spent Rs 80,000 to Rs 85,000 crores on government schools as it allocated 25 per cent of the total budget of  it’s budget towards education.’’

“I have come here to seek votes in the name of education and health. If you want your children to have a bright future, give one chance to the AAP. We are not so bad. If the leaders of BJP and Congress have the courage, ask them to seek votes in the name of education and employment,’’ he said.Mann said that Congress and BJP played friendly match with each other for plundering the public wealth. “But now people have AAP that is catalyst of change,” he said.

