Maharashtra poll result shows saffron camp played its cards well

MUMBAI: In the high-voltage political drama over biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, the ultimate victor was former CM Devendra Fadnavis’s election management. It resulted in BJP winning a third Rajya Sabha seat. Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar on Saturday.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi kept their respective party votes but failed to keep smaller allies and independent MLAs on the leash. The BJP successfully manoeuvred these smaller groups and Independents.

BJP’s Piyush Goel and Dr Anil Bhonde got 48 votes while the third candidate secured 41 votes in the second round of counting. On the other hand, NCP leader Prafulla Patel secured 43 votes while Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi got 44. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut bagged 41 votes. The winning number in the election was 41. For the third seat, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar polled only 32 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP’s tally was 105 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. It had the support of six independent MLAs. However, it has suddenly increased its support to 123 in the Rajya Sabha elections.

CONG FIRES HARYANA MLA FROM POSTS

A day after losing the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana due to cross-voting, Congress expelled its legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions. The party has alleged that Bishnoi did not vote for the party candidate Ajay Maken and cross-voted