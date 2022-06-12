MCD to deploy drones to survey landfill sites

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to deploy drones to map the elevation of landfills and also monitor the reduction in its height along with other parameters, officials said on Saturday. The city has three landfill sites — Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla — that have turned into huge garbage mountains.

A plan in this connection has been prepared and the project will soon be implemented. They said the report of the drone survey will also be sent to the Lieutenant Governor's office on a regular basis. The move comes around a fortnight after L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the Ghazipur landfill site and had asked MCD officials to submit a status report on their plan to raze these dumping sites.

Following L-G’s instructions, the civic body last week submitted a status report on efforts being taken to reduce the height of landfills. The MCD has listed steps such as biomining of legacy waste and setting up of waste-to-energy plants to flatten garbage dumping sites in its status report on landfills.

A senior MCD official said that the municipality is using all tools to flatten the landfill.“A plan has been prepared to deploy drones to measure the height of the three garbage mounds across the city and also monitor the reduction in their heights along with other parameters. The move is aimed at getting an exact idea of dimensions of landfills and by what speed their heights are reducing through a number of efforts being taken,” an official said.

MCD STARTS FORTNIGHT-LONG CLEANLINESS DRIVE IN CITY

Civic authorities on Saturday launched a fortnight-long cleanliness drive and an action plan has been prepared to execute the work properly, officials said. Special sanitation drives were kicked off in all zones of the MCD and nodal officers have been appointed to execute the work, officials said. The ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ has been started on the direction of Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena. “The focus will be on areas with commercial establishments, residential colonies, religious places, JJ colonies,”

official said.