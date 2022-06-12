Metro services on Delhi's Violet Line on halt for two hours, commuters face hardship

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Commuters on Delhi Metro’s Violet Line faced hardship as services were delayed for nearly two hours on Saturday due to some technical issues. However, details regarding the exact cause of the delay are still awaited from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Ballabgarh in Haryana. The DMRC tweeted, “Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh. Normal services on all other lines.” This was the third time this week when an entire metro corridor was impacted by a glitch. Commuters, including office-goers took to Twitter and shared that they had to wait for hours at the stations.

“I have been waiting for the metro for the last 15 minutes. People are getting for their offices due to the delay,” said a commuter. Another commuter said, “Why was there no announcement again! We were waiting at Sarita Vihar Metro Station but had no idea about the glitch. I understand issues may pop up anytime, but keeping travellers informed isn’t important?”

However, some commuters reacted in a lighter vein regarding the issue, given Delhi Metro is a boon for office-goers who otherwise would have to navigate through thick traffic, and its an eco-friendly service. A commuter said, “There could be some technical problems. After all it is all machinery, things can go wrong anytime.”