Money-for-job: CBI begins hunt as man posing as PMO official cheats people

NEW DELHI: The CBI is on the lookout for a man allegedly impersonating as an IAS officer posted at the Prime Minister’s Office. The suspect has allegedly cheated many people by promising jobs in Delhi Police. The agency has registered a case against Mohammad Alam Khan who allegedly impersonated as an IAS officer and cheated people of several lakhs. The suspect described himself as Director, Public Grievance, PMO, the agency said.

Khan was exposed on the complaint of Mohammad Sammi, a resident of Qutub Vihar at Tajpur Khurd in south Delhi. The suspect is absconding. The FIR says Khan told the complainant that he could get the prospective candidates recruited in Delhi Police in exchange for money. The complainant then arranged a candidate, Akash Beri, through his friend Anil Vats.

The suspect demanded`10 lakh out of which half was to be paid up front. The complainant paid the amount after collecting money from Vats. “The suspect cheated the complainant and others as neither the candidate was recruited nor the money returned,” the FIR stated. Sammi then approached the Prime Minister’s Office and registered his grievance. An enquiry by PMO staff found that “prima facie, it appears to be a case of impersonation since no official by the name/designation of Mohammad Aalam Khan is working in this Office.”

The matter was referred to the Joint Director Policy at CBI who was asked to lodge a complaint calling for an investigation. The CBI thereafter stated that the “allegations prima-facie disclosed commission of offences under section 170, 419 and 420 of IPC against Mohammad Alam Khan.”