Patient dies in Rohini hospital fire

A few days back, a fire broke out in a building in Batla House, due to which nine people were admitted to AIIMS.

Published: 12th June 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the ICU of a private hospital in Rohini on Saturday morning, killing a 64-year-old patient, as his oxygen supply snapped, police said, adding the cause of the fire could have been short-circuiting. The fire was reported on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini early this morning.

The deceased was identified as Holi, a resident of Prem Nagar, who was on a ventilator, the police said. The family has alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said nine fire tenders were rushed after receiving a call around 5 am. All patients were rescued, except one, he said. “Holi was taken out after the fire was put out, but he had died,” said Garg.

“When I reached the hospital for the morning shift, I saw fire tenders extinguishing the fire,” said Pankaj Solanki, a hospital employee. He said a kidney patient (Holi) who was admitted to the ICU and was on oxygen support died after the supply snapped.

Anita, a patient’s relative, said that when she came to the hospital in the morning, the staff told her that her patient was being shifted due to the fire. Sources said the fire extinguishing system in the hospital was not operational. The exit was also reportedly blocked. This was the seventh major fire incident reported within a week in Delhi. A few days back, a fire broke out in a building in Batla House, due to which nine people were admitted to AIIMS.

