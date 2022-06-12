Pawar all parise for miracle victory steered by Fadnavis

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday gave a backhanded compliment to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the victory for three BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections. Pawar said Fadnavis had succeeded in working a “miracle” by weaning away Independent MLAs from rival camps using “different means”.

“The MVA candidates received votes in proportion to the number of MLAs. However, one has to accept the miracle through which BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis succeeded in weaning away independent MLAs and also those from smaller parties, who would have otherwise supported the MVA. He was successful in bringing people (Independent MLAs) close to him by using different means,” Pawar said.

The NCP chief added that his party leader Praful Patel received an extra vote from a BJP-backed Independent MLA, who voted for Patel after informing him. “The Independent has worked with me earlier. That extra vote was from the quota of our opponent (BJP), which landed in NCP’s tally. Not a single vote of the NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress was impacted. All the fun happened in the votes of Independent MLAs,” he added.

Pawar said he was not at all shocked with the election results. The MVA had tried to win the sixth seat from the state despite being short of the requisite numbers, he said.In words that would have given some comfort to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar said he “tried his best to win the sixth seat. He took the risk. Winning and losing are part of politics”. The defeat will not have any impact on the stability of the MVA government, he asserted.

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra was held up for several hours as the BJP questioned the validity of the ballots cast by three MVA legislators, alleging that rules were violated. The MVA, too, sought invalidation of two votes, one each by a BJP MLA and an Independent MLA. The counting finally began at 1 pm on Saturday.