Police file FIR against Jama Masjid protestors

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi Police registered an FIR against protesters at Jama Masjid following the remarks against Prophet Mohammad, cops on Saturday identified five persons and seized all CCTV cameras installed in the premises of the mosque complex.

A case has been filed under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for holding the protest without permission against unknown persons, said DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan. “We have registered a case and will add more IPC Sections, keeping in view the provocation as witnessed by our police force and in the contents of CCTV footage that have been procured,” she said.

Police in their initial investigation have found that the people were mobilised after some messages were circulated on WhatsApp groups.

“The central district police got some vital details about these WhatsApp groups and they are gathering more details,” a senior police officer said. On Friday, a big crowd of people had gathered on the ascending steps to the Jama Masjid carrying placards and shouting slogans against BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. “About 1,500 people had gathered for Friday namaz of which 150 began protesting with placards later. The number then grew to 300,” the DCP said.