STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Police file FIR against Jama Masjid protestors

Police in their initial investigation have found that the people were mobilised after some messages were circulated on WhatsApp groups.

Published: 12th June 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi Police registered an FIR against protesters at Jama Masjid following the remarks against Prophet Mohammad, cops on Saturday identified five persons and seized all CCTV cameras installed in the premises of the mosque complex.

A case has been filed under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for holding the protest without permission against unknown persons, said DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan.  “We have registered a case and will add more IPC Sections, keeping in view the provocation as witnessed by our police force and in the contents of CCTV footage that have been procured,” she said.
Police in their initial investigation have found that the people were mobilised after some messages were circulated on WhatsApp groups.

“The central district police got some vital details about these WhatsApp groups and they are gathering more details,” a senior police officer said. On Friday, a big crowd of people had gathered on the ascending steps to the Jama Masjid carrying placards and shouting slogans against BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. “About 1,500 people had gathered for Friday namaz of which 150 began protesting with placards later. The number then grew to 300,” the DCP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIR CCTV Delhi Police Jama Masjid Prophet Mohammad WhatsApp DCP
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp