PWD work damages trees yet again

NEW DELHI: A Day after three officers working under the Public Works Department (PWD) were convicted for causing damage to trees, the department has again come into conflict with the city’s forest department for the same. This time, at least 31 trees at south Delhi’s Hauz Khas-Agust Kranti Marg stretch were damaged. Digging within a one-metre radius of the tree bases led to damage to the tree line on both sides of the road.

According to the officials, a preliminary inspection report of the said area confirms damages to the roots of the trees, which have been cut off in many cases while concrete has been left around the trees on the side where a portion of the drain has been built. On the other side of the road, deep digging has left trees damaged, as a result of which some of them have tilted to one side and can fall at the slightest stroke.

“We have issued a restraining order as well as a show-cause notice to the PWD. The officials will have to appear for a hearing on June 16. We have asked the officials to immediately take measures such as putting fresh soil around the roots and removing concrete to restore the tree bases. A complaint was received about the damages on June 6 after which the stretch was inspected to assess the damages caused,” said a senior forest official.

Causing damage to a tree in any manner is an offence under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. Also, any construction activity, digging, trenching or filling concrete within one metre of a tree trunk is a violation of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) 2013 order. However, when asked, a senior PWD official said, “So far the matter has not come to my knowledge. But if any damage has been done, corrective measures will be ensured.”

Delhi-based environment activist Verhaen Khanna, who had filed the complaint, said that the PWD is on a spree of damaging trees. “The agencies are mindlessly taking up construction work violating the law every time. They have dug up within a one-metre radius of the trees and even constructed a concrete wall. These trees can fall any moment, which left untouched would have survived for decades,” said Khanna.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court convicted three PWD officers as well as a police officer in contempt of court case for damaging 80 trees at Vikas Marg during construction work last year.