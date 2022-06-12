STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take action in fake papers case, says Mann

Mann said he had come to know that many relatives of these influential people got government jobs by submitting fake documents.

Published: 12th June 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government would soon act against relatives of influential people and politicians in the state who got government jobs using fake documents.

Mann said he had come to know that many relatives of these influential people got government jobs by submitting fake documents. “Such people will be taken to task. We are going to make them accountable.”

Sources said since the new AAP government came to power two months back, many such cases have surfaced in the finance and cooperatives departments. A few days back, one person who was working as a manager in Punjab Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank was dismissed from service on these charges.

