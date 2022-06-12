With 795 new Covid cases, positivity rate climbs up

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The city on Saturday recorded 795 new Covid cases and zero death, while the positivity rate increased to 4.11 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.On both Thursday and Friday, the cases went above the 600-mark and positivity rate had stood at over 3 per cent.

With the new cases, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has increased to 19,12,063 while the death toll stood at 26,218, the bulletin reported. A total of 19,326 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, it said.The number of daily cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,247 from 2,008 on Friday, the bulletin said.As many as 1,360 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,262 the previous day, the data shared.There are 9,587 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 94 are occupied, the bulletin said.