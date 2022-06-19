Anti-Agnipath violence clouds BJP, JD-U  ties

Ramashankar By

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) seem to be heading for a showdown once again. This time, the issue of contention between the NDA allies in Bihar is the attacks on the houses of BJP leaders and party offices during the anti-Agnipath violence in the state. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, whose house was also targeted by a mob, said there was a conspiracy to blow up his house in Bettiah and even the party office was set aflame in Madhepura in presence of 300 police personnel. The BJP office in Nawada was also attacked.

“I suspect a deep conspiracy behind the large-scale violence after the Agnipath scheme was launched,” he said. “My party’s leaders and offices were attacked in particular. Violent incidents continued to take place as the police remained mute spectator.” Jaiswal demanded that the state government find out the conspirators behind these incidents.

Accusing the Opposition of instigating perpetrators of violence, he said, “It would not be good for anybody if the attacks continue.” The house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi at Bettiah in West Champaran was also targeted by the protestors on Friday.

Reacting sharply to Jaiswal’s allegations, JD-U president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said BJP should ask protesters why they attacked its leaders and offices. “Jaiswal has lost his balance,” Singh remarked.

The skirmish is the latest thorny issue to have come up between the BJP and JD-U. The two parties have, in the recent past, not agreed on the population control policy and common civil code. BJP was also reluctant for the caste census, despite Nitish’s demand for it, and agreed to it only when it feared that JD-U may join hands with RJD on the issue. Meanwhile, Jaiswal has been provided Y-category security in view of the attacks.

