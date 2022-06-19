STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur receives death threat on phone

A case was subsequently registered against the unidentified caller by the police on Saturday morning.

Published: 19th June 2022

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

BHOPAL: First-time BJP MP from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, Pragya Singh Thakur, has received a death threat over phone from a man posing as the aide of Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of India’s most wanted fugitive gangster, Dawood Ibrahim. The WhatsApp call to the BJP MP was made from the same phone number which was used for a similar death threat to former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law and UP BJP leader, Aparna Yadav, on Wednesday.

The caller told Thakur, the 2008 Malegaon blast accused, that she would be killed for targeting Muslims and spreading venom against the minority community. Thakur had recently defended suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks about Prophet Muhammad. A 2.05-minute video showing the Thakur talking to the caller has gone viral over social media. A case was subsequently registered against the unidentified caller by the police on Saturday morning.
 

