BJP takes part in Rajendra Nagar bypoll race, holds campaigns

Vaishnav assured residents of resolving issues being faced by them while using the Narayana-Indrapuri over bridge.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  As the race for the Rajendra Nagar bypoll gathers pace, senior BJP leaders including Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav and MP Gautum Gambhir, among others carried out a hefty campaign — Jan Sampark padyatra — in the assembly constituency on Saturday. The leaders campaigned for party candidate Rajesh Bhatia (57), former councilor and a local, who has grown up in the area. 

Vaishnav assured residents of resolving issues being faced by them while using the Narayana-Indrapuri overbridge. “I urge people to vote for Bhatia if they want their problem of the acute water crisis, among others, to be resolved,” said Vaishnav.

The BJP has so far organised 11 big street meetings in the assembly constituency, which were attended by union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, minister of state (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir, MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, and Abhay Verma, among others.

Meghwal said that in every corner of the country, the benefits of Central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Atal Bima are being extended to the people, but the Delhi government is not implementing them properly. 

