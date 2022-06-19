STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demolished House of prime accused in Alta violence  to be rebuilt: Kin say no to crowd-funding 

According to advocate KK Rai, who has been representing the family in court, people had approached him with the intent to help build the house again.

Javed Mohammad’s house was demolished following the violence on June 10. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: After the demolition of the house of Javed Mohammad, the prime accused of June 10 violence at Atala and adjoining localities, his supporters have apparently been running a campaign to raise funds for rebuilding the house. However, Javed’s family, including his wife Parveen Fatima, in whose name the demolished property was, has stated that they had not given consent for any crowd-funding.  In a tweet posted by Parveen’s daughter, Afreen, the family said they have not accepted any monetary help from anyone. 

According to advocate KK Rai, who has been representing the family in court, people had approached him with the intent to help build the house again. “The call has to be taken by the family and not me, and as of today, they have refused to take any help,” said Rai.

Post-demolition, a message for crowdfunding was becoming viral on social media. To this, Parveen’s message said, “It has been brought to our notice that several people are wishing, while many have already started raising funds for reconstructing our home but I would like to clarify on the behalf of my family that we have not given consent to any fundraiser or crowdfunding campaign (online or offline). Any such campaign is against the wishes of our family”.

