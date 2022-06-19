DJB warns citizens to make judicious use of water amid crisis

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) issued a public notice alerting citizens of shortage in water supply in some parts of Delhi from Sunday onwards. The crisis is because Yamuna River has dried up which is the main source of water for Delhi. “Due to less receipt of raw water in Delhi Sub Branch (DSB), Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and reduction of pond level - 667.30 ft. against the normal level of 674.50 ft. in Yamuna, the water production has been affected adversely in Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants,” read the DJB’s notice.

“Water supply will be available at low pressure on June 19 and will continue like this until sufficient water is released by Haryana in Yamuna,” said the DJB. The areas likely to be affected are civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh , Pahar Ganj, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Prahladpur, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Burari, among other areas.

The DJB also issued a warning saying that the public is advised to make judicious use of water. It tweeted, “Residents are advised to store sufficient quantities of water in advance. Water tanker will be available on request.”