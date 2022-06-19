STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doordarshan plans 7-hour yoga day coverage of Yoga Day celebrations

Doordarshan (DD) India, international channels of Prasar Bharti, has planned seven-hour long mammoth coverage of Yoga Day celebrations being held at 80 iconic locations across the globe on June21.

Doordarshan logo. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Doordarshan (DD) India, international channel of Prasar Bharti, has planned seven-hour long mammoth coverage of Yoga Day celebrations being held at 80 iconic locations across the globe on June 21. The live streaming of the events from the different countries including the United States, Australia, France and African nations will start at 3 am.

To make this feat possible and ensure seamless streaming, extensive technical, production and engineering arrangements are being made by DD India. “A unique and innovative programme, ‘The Guardian Ring’ has been envisaged for International Yoga Day 2022.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat (monthly radio programme), the Guardian Ring programme celebrates the movement of the Sun, underlining the concept of “One Sun, One Earth”. From East to West, people from all countries would welcome the Sun with Yoga, celebrating the Indian tradition of Surya Namaskar or sun salutation. This one-of-a-kind programme is being telecast live exclusively on DD India.

