GOP rejig: Pawan Khera made chairman of party’s media & publicity wing

Khera’s appointment is another major change in the department after the party’s Chintin Shivir was held in Udaipur last month.

Published: 19th June 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 09:35 AM

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Khera as the chairman of media and publicity in the new communications department of the party. Till now, he was the national spokesperson of the grand old party. “Congress president has approved the appointment of Pawan Khera as the chairman of media and publicity in the new communications department with immediate effect,” said a party release.

Khera’s appointment is another major change in the department after the party’s Chintin Shivir was held in Udaipur last month.  Just a few days ago, Jairam Ramesh was appointed as the new AICC general secretary in charge of communications, replacing Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The party had resolved to revamp its communication and media department at the three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur last month to improve its connection with the people and change its communications strategy.

Khera had recently expressed his disappointment on social media when his name didn’t figure in the list of Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha polls. “Maybe there is something missing in my penance,” he had tweeted then. 

On Saturday, he was a happy man and thanked Sonia Gandhi, and other party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, “for this opportunity”. “I shall do my best to strengthen the voice of @INCIndia,” he tweeted.

