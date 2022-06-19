STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In UP, it’s ‘Mission 75’ as BJP goes to grassroots

The ‘Vijay Mantra’ was imparted to party MPs at a workshop in Lucknow on Friday, which was presided over by state chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Published: 19th June 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: With an intent to accomplish ‘Mission 75’ in the 2024 General elections, the BJP has drawn a strategy to entrust its UP MPs with the responsibility of strengthening 100 booths each. As per sources, each MP has been directed to reach out to the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes in their constituencies. Also, a campaign would be launched to extend the benefit of the schemes to the families that have remained deprived.

Panda said the party had registered victory on 1.25 lakh of the 1.63 lakh booths in 2019.

Sources say BJP has divided the booths into three categories as per the 2019 results. Panda told the MPs that each constituency had about 4-5 Assembly segments, so each MP would focus on 25 weak booths. In the first phase, set to take off from July 18, each MP would be expected to stay at 100 weak booths to hold dialogues with people, find out the prevailing issues and ensure their redressal.

The MPs were also asked to concentrate on those 16 of the 80 seats which they lost in 2019.  “After winning Amethi, we will now try to wrest Rae Bareli from Congress,” BJP leader Dr Chandra Mohan said.

