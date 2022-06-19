STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Modi to visit Bengaluru, Mysuru on June 20,21 

SPG refers to the Special Protection Group which is a government agency responsible for the safety and protection of the Prime Minister. 

Published: 19th June 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the state during which he will be participating at various events in Bengaluru and Mysuru Laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, inauguration of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participating in the Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary, are among the key highlights of his upcoming visit.

“On June 20 and 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru and Mysuru. We have got his programme schedule. All arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of the programmes and all our leaders, legislators, ministers, officials and also police are working in coordination with the SPG,” Bommai said. SPG refers to the Special Protection Group which is a government agency responsible for the safety and protection of the Prime Minister. 

Speaking to reporters after reviewing preparations at Kommaghatta where the Prime Minister will be addressing a public function, Bommai said PM Modi will be landing in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Airforce Station at 11.55 am on June 20 and from there he will take a chopper to Air Force Command and further proceed to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where he will be attending two events. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Narendra Modi Bengaluru Suburban Railway
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp