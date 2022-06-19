Modi to visit Bengaluru, Mysuru on June 20,21 

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the state during which he will be participating at various events in Bengaluru and Mysuru Laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, inauguration of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participating in the Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary, are among the key highlights of his upcoming visit.

“On June 20 and 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru and Mysuru. We have got his programme schedule. All arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of the programmes and all our leaders, legislators, ministers, officials and also police are working in coordination with the SPG,” Bommai said. SPG refers to the Special Protection Group which is a government agency responsible for the safety and protection of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing preparations at Kommaghatta where the Prime Minister will be addressing a public function, Bommai said PM Modi will be landing in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Airforce Station at 11.55 am on June 20 and from there he will take a chopper to Air Force Command and further proceed to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where he will be attending two events.