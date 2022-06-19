STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi praises Ram Bahadur Rai at his book launch event    

The Indian constitution: untold stories, a book by senior journalist Ram Bahadur Rai was launched on Saturday at Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Dharmendra Pradhan and Union HRD minister, among other senior officials present during the book launch. (Photo | Express)

NEW DELHI: The Indian constitution: untold stories, a book by senior journalist Ram Bahadur Rai was launched on Saturday at Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.  At the event, senior government officials such as Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Dharmendra Pradhan and  Union HRD minister were present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also addressed the event.

The book was initially planned to be launched in December but the launch was postponed because of the demise of ex- CDS General Bipin Rawat.  While speaking at the event, Rai shared his personal opinion to abolish section 124 A. Recently, the Supreme Court stayed the order on sedition law and ordered the central government not to file cases under it.

Modi congratulated Rai and said, “This day is important for the country. We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence. Today, our first president Rajinder Parsad signed on the first amendment of the constitution.” 

Addressing the gathering, Manoj Sinha quoted Br. Ambedkar saying, “…however good a Constitution may be, it will for sure turn out to be bad because of those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot. However bad a Constitution may be, it can turn out to be good, if those who are called to work it, happen to be a good lot.”

The 500 pages book published by Prabhat publication primarily narrates the making of the constitution and its significance. The book also narrates the incidents of the emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
 

