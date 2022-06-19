TN legislators’ team will meet Jal Minister to discuss Mekedatu

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) chairman SK Haldar’s assertion that the authority will discuss Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam proposal at its 16th meeting to be held on June 23, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said a delegation of leaders of TN legislature parties, led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, will soon meet Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi to bring to his attention the anguish caused by Haldar’s remarks in Tamil Nadu.

“The CWMA does not have any power to make unilateral decisions on such issues when the matter is pending before the SC. The chairman’s assertion that the authority will discuss Mekedatu issue is against law,” the CM said in a statement issued in Chennai on Saturday.

“We have sought an appointment with the Union Jal Sakthi Minister. Once the appointment is confirmed, the delegation will go to New Delhi. We will not allow the construction of dam at Mekedatu. It is inappropriate to discuss this issue at the CWMA meeting. The legal battle of the Tamil Nadu government to protect the State’s rights over Cauvery water will continue before the Supreme Court,” the CM said.

Pointing to reports about Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai camping in New Delhi to exert pressure on the Centre, the CM said, “The Union government should not yield to pressure from Karnataka. I believe the BJP-led central government would act in a manner that would protect the dignity of federal principles.”

Stalin said Karnataka has been making efforts to reduce the quantum of Cauvery water being given to TN, and constructing a dam at Mekedatu was one such move. “This is a big betrayal to the farmers of Tamil Nadu and it is against federal principles. The move is also against all past verdicts of the Supreme Court,” he added.

The CM, who recalled his letter the PM on June 13, said though the quantum of Cauvery water allocated to TN did not meet its expectations, the State has been managing its needs with its share of water, provided it was given to it by Karnataka as per schedule. Any disruption in that would affect the State adversely and hence Mekedatu was a sensitive issue, the CM said.