Air Force strategy programme aims to arm officers with theory and practice

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Friday successfully completed its first Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Programme (WASP) to generate strategic thought and understanding amongst its officers, suiting the country’s interests in the 21st-century paradigm. The programme is designed to expose the participants to key disciplines of comprehensive national power, which will enable the officers to understand the whole-of-government approach and generate independent opinions.

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Friday delivered the keynote address during the culmination of the WASP. The Air Chief enumerated the benefits of the programme and the future plan to place the participants at various positions not within the IAF but also on deputation to other ministries and think tanks. “We shall be seeing the benefits of this programme in due course when the participants go out and proliferate their ideas and studies to guide the next set of officers.”

To accrue maximum benefits, the IAF is looking at employing WASP-qualified officers on important deputations in the ministry, various operational Commands, think tanks and other establishments and as IAF spokespersons, added the air chief.

The programme is also being viewed to form the backbone of Air Force’s problem-solving drive, which will lead to a research-based thought process, detailed analysis, well-structured arguments backed with sound and convincing logic.