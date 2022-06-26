STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh kid who spent 105 hours in 65-feet borewell returns home

Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old differently-abled child, was rescued from a 65-feet deep pit on June 14.

Published: 26th June 2022 11:08 AM

RAIPUR: Rahul Sahu, the 11-year-old differently-abled child rescued from a 65-feet deep pit on June 14, returned home healthy in Janjgir-Champa district on Saturday after remaining in hospital for 10 days.
Rahul was rescued from the borewell after a 105-hour rescue operation. He had fallen in the pit in the backyard of his home at Pihrid village on June 10.

The rescue operation was carried out by National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, and other government officials. A team of doctors and physiotherapists monitored him as his condition showed improvement. Top district officers reached the hospital while Rahul was being discharged.

‘Mission Save Rahul’ was the biggest such rescue operation carried out. It surpassed the one held in July 2006 at Kurukshetra in Haryana when 5-year-old Prince was saved from a 50-feet deep borewell after 50 hours.

