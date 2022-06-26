STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foetuses in Belagavi drain: Hospital, scanning centre sealed

A day after seven foetuses were found disposed in a drain at Mudalgi on Friday, the authorities concerned sealed a hospital and scanning centre on Saturday.

foetus, fetus

Representational Image

BELAGAVI: A day after seven foetuses were found disposed in a drain at Mudalgi on Friday, the authorities concerned sealed a hospital and scanning centre on Saturday. A team of officers led by district health officer Dr Mahesh Koni, local Police raided a Scanning centre and about six maternity hospitals at Mudalagi and Gokak. 

Upon primary investigation, DHO sealed Venkatesh Maternity hospital and scanning centre on suspicion of conducting sex determination tests and aborting the foetuses. The foetuses are suspected to have been aborted in Venkatesh Maternity Hospital.

Dr Veena Kanakareddy of Venkatesh Maternity hospital confessed the foetuses which were found were from the hospital. The hospital was earlier at Mahalingpur and shifted to Mudalagi town in 2019.The foetus collected and preserved are abnormal. They were aborted by the parents after finding them abnormal during scanning. Those foetuses were aborted between 2013 and  2016. They were preserved as specimens in containers to show them to pregnant women who visit hospitals for routine check up.

However, some of our staff has disposed them in the drain, taking them out from the hospital without bringing them to my notice,’ added Dr Veena Kanakareddy. Though doctors of the hospital have claimed that the foetuses were abnormal and preserved as a specimen, the hospital has no records and documents to support their version, casting aspersions on the doctor. Thus, the hospital was sealed, case registered with investigation on. 

