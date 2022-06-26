STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G asks MCD to ensure all services are available online by July

Lt Governor V K Saxena has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to make all its services that require public interface IT-enabled and online by July end, a senior official said on Saturday.

Published: 26th June 2022

With the process of registration of births and deaths being fully computerised by the MCD, Saxena ordered the linking of this database to government departments that provide services related to food security, pensions, maternity benefits and other welfare schemes to enable automatic updating or deletion of names upon birth or death, it said.

He said all citizen-centric services such as registration of births and deaths, filing of property tax, e-mutation, building plan sanction, layout approval, issuing of licenses, conversion and parking charges, cremation and burials and tracking of garbage-carrying vehicles, etc., were hitherto being planned to be computerised in a “piece-meal manner”.

These services should be brought online on a common, accessible platform and made fully IT-enabled by July 31, the L-G said. Saxena said the aim should be to ensure “minimum human interface in the delivery of its services”. This will ensure effective and timely delivery, and also cut red tapism, minimise inconvenience and harassment of common people and curtail inefficiency and corruption at all levels, he said. He directed the officials to achieve full automation in property tax filing, collection, assessment and recovery. 

