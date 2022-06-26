STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Ramayana train, hydropower project give boost to ties with Nepal

PM Modi had expressed his desire to see the completion of the pilgrim circuit when he visited Nepal in May 2018.

Published: 26th June 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a hydropower project used for representational purposes. ( File Photo)

Image of a hydropower project used for representational purposes. ( File Photo)

NEW DELHI:  When the first passenger train from India to Nepal chugged off from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station last Tuesday, it not only gave a boost to bilateral ties but also realised the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up a Ramayana Circuit. The Bharat Gaurav train crossed the international border to arrive at Janakpur Dham station of the Himalayan nation on Thursday. According to Ramayana, Sita was born in Janakpur. The train carried around 500 Indian pilgrims. 

PM Modi had expressed his desire to see the completion of the pilgrim circuit when he visited Nepal in May 2018. “There is no aspect of life where Ram does not inspire us,” the PM had said. An expert on Indo-Nepal relations said the new train is a significant step in connecting the people of two countries. “India and Nepal are linked culturally, so this train is significant in establishing people-to-people and cultural ties.

India seems to have got its verve back with Nepal following Modi’s recent visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. Another significant development is Nepal handing over the West Seti Hydropower project to India,” said the expert. India will be constructing the 750-megawatt project along with another 308 MW hydroelectric project.

“Four years back China had withdrawn from the project on the ground that is was not financially viable and its resettlement and rehabilitation costs were too high. China had ended a six-year engagement on the project which lasted from 2012-18,’’ said the expert.

The power generated from the project is likely to be supplied to India. The decision to hand over the project came after the contract was awarded to National Hydroelectric Power Corporation through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE TIES
An expert on Indo-Nepal relations said the new train is a significant step in connecting the people of two countries. “India and Nepal are linked culturally, so this train is significant in establishing people-to-people and cultural ties. India seems to have got its verve back with Nepal following Modi’s recent visit to Lumbini. Another significant development is Nepal handing over the West Seti Hydropower project to  India,” said the expert

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Passenger train Ramayana train Pilgrims
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp