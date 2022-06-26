Ramayana train, hydropower project give boost to ties with Nepal

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: When the first passenger train from India to Nepal chugged off from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station last Tuesday, it not only gave a boost to bilateral ties but also realised the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up a Ramayana Circuit. The Bharat Gaurav train crossed the international border to arrive at Janakpur Dham station of the Himalayan nation on Thursday. According to Ramayana, Sita was born in Janakpur. The train carried around 500 Indian pilgrims.

PM Modi had expressed his desire to see the completion of the pilgrim circuit when he visited Nepal in May 2018. “There is no aspect of life where Ram does not inspire us,” the PM had said. An expert on Indo-Nepal relations said the new train is a significant step in connecting the people of two countries. “India and Nepal are linked culturally, so this train is significant in establishing people-to-people and cultural ties.

India seems to have got its verve back with Nepal following Modi’s recent visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. Another significant development is Nepal handing over the West Seti Hydropower project to India,” said the expert. India will be constructing the 750-megawatt project along with another 308 MW hydroelectric project.

“Four years back China had withdrawn from the project on the ground that is was not financially viable and its resettlement and rehabilitation costs were too high. China had ended a six-year engagement on the project which lasted from 2012-18,’’ said the expert.

The power generated from the project is likely to be supplied to India. The decision to hand over the project came after the contract was awarded to National Hydroelectric Power Corporation through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE TIES

