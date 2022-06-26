Rebel ministers to lose posts in 24 hours, says Sanjay Raut

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: The rebel ministers of Maharashtra who have joined the Eknath Shinde-led camp will lose their posts “in 24 hours,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday. The party’s national executive had earlier in the day authorised Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs.

Talking to a Marathi news channel, Raut said, “The process of their removal is on.” He added: “Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre were considered to be loyal Shiv Sena workers who were made cabinet ministers by Uddhav Thackeray... The party has given them enough. They have taken the wrong path and will lose their posts in 24 hours.”

Raut also claimed that during the Sena-BJP alliance, when there were talks about the chief minister’s post to be rotated, Thackeray had Shinde in mind for the post. Raut added that most rebels have nothing to do with Hindutva, as they claim, and that their decision has been led by fears of the Enforcement Directorate’s probe against them.

