STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Will reclaim original sites of Kashi, Mathura temples: VHP

However, since the matters are in the courts, it would be appropriate if both sides await the court verdict, he said. 

Published: 26th June 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi.

A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will strive to reclaim the original sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and the birth place of Sri Krishna in Mathura within the framework of law and constitution through peaceful means, its working president Alok Kumar said on Saturday. However, since the matters are in the courts, it would be appropriate if both sides await the court verdict, he said. 

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the VHP central governing council meeting being held at Kanchipuram near here, Kumar said the VHP condemned the recent violence unleashed by “religious fanatics” across India and damaging properties, government institutions and attacking police while reacting to the comments made by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, against whom the police have filed FIRs.

“They issued threats to cut their heads and gouge their eyes and damaged properties of the Hindus and unleashed violence on the streets instigated by the enemy country propaganda and certain anti national groups,” the VHP working president claimed.

The VHP would intensify its agitation to liberate the temples from the clutches of the State governments and hand over the administration to the larger Hindu society. The revenue generated by the temples should be used only for the upkeep of the Hindu temples and for Hindu cause and not for government administrative expense, he said.

“It is a matter of regret that Hindu temples are continued to be managed by some State governments. Vishwa Hindu Parishad considers it as a symbol of continued colonisation of the temples since British rule, “ Alok Kumar said. 

Alok Kumar, who visited a temple in Tulasapuram village in neighouring Kanchipuram district on Friday, noted that 22 deities inside the temple were vandalised. 

“Such an act cannot be done by either mentally unstable persons or someone who is inebriated, as claimed by the police. The destruction has a planned mechanism,” he claimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VHP Mathura
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp