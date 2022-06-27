STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

CPI: Rein in SFI or LDF will pay high price

Kanam, however, insisted that there’s no reason to link the vandalism with the enforcement directorate’s case against Rahul.

Published: 27th June 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Senior CPI leader Kanam Rajendran

Senior CPI leader Kanam Rajendran (Photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI vandalism at MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad has drawn severe flak from the CPI.  While party state secretary Kanam Rajendran termed the attack unbecoming of a democratic system, party assistant secretary Prakash Babu warned that if SFI is not reined in, the LDF may end up paying a high price in the future.  

Responding to media persons’ questions on Saturday, Kanam said political issues cannot be resolved by vandalising party offices. Such undemocratic protests must not be tolerated. “Political parties and affiliated outfits should exercise self-control. No one else can do so for them. Rahul Gandhi may not be up to the mark as an MP. People should have thought about it when they voted for him. If a national leader is elected, he may not be able to spend all the time in his constituency,” he said. 

Kanam, however, insisted that there’s no reason to link the vandalism with the enforcement directorate’s case against Rahul. The ED case is the result of his own doings, said Kanam. Prakash Babu said the SFI violence has brought shame to the Left front and such an incident should not have happened. Mass organisations with a pro-government stance should not take the law into their own hands. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SFI Rahul Gandhi LDF Prakash Babu ED CPI
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp