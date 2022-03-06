AAP councillor’s bail plea binned

NEW DELHI: A court on Saturday dismissed former AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain’s bail plea in a money laundering case related to the February 2020 riots in the city’s northeast. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea, saying there was not enough ground to grant the relief to the accused.

The court accepted the arguments advanced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta that there was sufficient material on record against the accused and the case of money laundering was made out against him.

The SPP also argued that there is sufficient evidence and witnesses to the effect that the accused was involved in the funding of riots. The accused distributed money to other accused persons for rioting and procuring the weapons, said Matta.

The defence counsel had claimed in the bail application that no case of money laundering was made out against his client. He argued that the basis of the ED case was the alleged transaction of Rs 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices.

Fitness coaching for Tihar inmates

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar Jail in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case, will soon be giving coaching classes on wrestling and physical fitness to his fellow inmates, prison authorities said on Friday. The development comes in view of a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases across the city, they said. Prison officials said the initiative will inmates who want to learn a new sport and stay fit.

‘Stop feeding monkeys inside court’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked advocates, litigants and staff members to strictly refrain from feeding monkeys inside the court premises. In a circular issued by its administrative branch on Friday, the high court also requested all persons concerned to ensure that the windows of court buildings and all blocks are not left open or unattended.