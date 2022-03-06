STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

AAP councillor’s bail plea binned

The accused distributed money to other accused persons for rioting and procuring the weapons, said Matta. 

Published: 06th March 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (File Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: A court on Saturday dismissed former AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain’s bail plea in a money laundering case related to the February 2020 riots in the city’s northeast. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea, saying there was not enough ground to grant the relief to the accused. 

The court accepted the arguments advanced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta that there was sufficient material on record against the accused and the case of money laundering was made out against him.

The SPP also argued that there is sufficient evidence and witnesses to the effect that the accused was involved in the funding of riots. The accused distributed money to other accused persons for rioting and procuring the weapons, said Matta. 

The defence counsel had claimed in the bail application that no case of money laundering was made out against his client. He argued that the basis of the ED case was the alleged transaction of Rs 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices.

Fitness coaching for Tihar inmates  

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, lodged in Tihar Jail in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case, will soon be giving coaching classes on wrestling and physical fitness to his fellow inmates, prison authorities said on Friday. The development comes in view of a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases across the city, they said. Prison officials said the initiative will inmates who want to learn a new sport and stay fit.

‘Stop feeding monkeys inside court’ 

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked advocates, litigants and staff members to strictly refrain from feeding monkeys inside the court premises. In a circular issued by its administrative branch on Friday, the high court also requested all persons concerned to ensure that the windows of court buildings and all blocks are not left open or unattended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain Amitabh Rawat
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp