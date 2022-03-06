BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor writes to CM Kejriwal asking not to hike circle rates

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to highlight the financial crisis faced by the real estate sector in the city.

Kapoor said that any increase in circle rates now would break the backbone of real estate business in Delhi, which is already facing a sales crisis.

He commented on the issue after the city government withdrew the 20 per cent relaxation and further raised the property circle rate by 30 per cent.

“The real estate sector has been facing an acute financial crisis for the last 2 - 3 years. Sale Purchase of property is at its lowest ebb. Few months ago, the government gave a relief of 20 per cent reduction in property circle rate but even that failed in promoting or encouraging sales,” Kapoor added.

He has also urged the government to understand the problem faced by the real estate owners and defer its decision to raise the property circle rate by 30 per cent.

The BJP spokersperson also stated that the government should allow the present 20 per cent discount relief for at least six more months.