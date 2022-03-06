‘Confused’ over MEA advisory on moving out of eastern city, say students

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Several Indian students stranded in Sumy who decided to walk to the Russian border amid intense fighting in the region are now “confused” whether to continue their journey after the Ministry of External Affairs urged them to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

As evacuation from the shelling-battered city remains a challenge for Indian authorities, the students said they could no longer cope with the nail-biting cold, depleting food supplies and having to melt snow to get drinking water.

Around 700 Indian students are still stuck in the war-hit region, their evacuation hampered by the continuous fighting in the area. The students said they have run out of food and water. The students have released several desperate videos on social media, saying they have decided to undertake the potentially fatal journey to the Russian border, some 50km from where they are, sending shockwaves in New Delhi.

They said they hope they would be picked up by Indian authorities from the Russians border. “We are afraid. We have awaited a lot and we cannot wait anymore. We are risking our life. We are moving towards the border. If anything happens to us, all the responsibility will be on the government and Indian embassy,” a student, surrounded by a large number of his peers holding Indian flags, says in one of the videos.

In another video, students are seen filling up buckets with ice as they ran out of drinking water. This prompted the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to urge them to stay inside shelters and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

“We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple chanels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. After the statement, the group of students have halted their journey for now.