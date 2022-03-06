Dehradun Diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

IIT-R, ARIES sign MoU for research collaboration

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) has signed an MoU with the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, for academic cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, director, IIT Roorkee, said, “The aim of this partnership is to bring the researchers of IIT Roorkee and ARIES closer so as to use their respective strengths to jointly address interesting scientific and engineering problems.” Furthermore, IIT-R and ARIES have agreed to jointly sponsor research, development and consultancy, and exchange scientific and technical matter.

University organises workshop on pharma sector

A two-day workshop was organised at Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University on Friday with the aim of discussing the changes taking place in the pharmacy sector. Chief guest Dr Mahesh D Burande, director, Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Pune, said India is on the way to become an economic superpower and the effective contribution of the country’s pharma companies will play a major role in it. “When we consider the way India faced the Covid pandemic, the contribution of pharma sector is commendable. And there has been a boom in job opportunities. There is a need to enhance and modernise clinical research, improve quality, innovate and improve upon creativity.” On this occasion, students participated in a question-and-answer round as well.

Management of major shrines returns to priests

The management of over 50 temples, including the Char Dham shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri, has returned to the priests who had been agitating for more than two years against a legislation passed by the state Assembly. Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retired) Gurmit Singh repealed the Devasthanam Board Act on Sunday. The law was repealed by the Uttarakhand Assembly in December last year. Under the law, the state government had formed a Char Dham Devesthanam Board headed by the commissioner of Garhwal division of the state to manage the shrines.

Border villages to get better mobile network

The Uttarakhand government is planning to step up mobile network in 197 border villages to improve digital connectivity. Sources said that out of the 197 villages, 141 villages will be brought under mobile network by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited while in the rest of the 56 villages, Reliance Jio will set up necessary infrastructure. Earlier this week, the state IT department authorities, officials from BSNL and the district administration of Pithorgarh district conducted an inspection of border villages. The move comes after mobile and internet services were disrupted for six days straight in the border areas.

