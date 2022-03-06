Delhi Jal Board plans sewer line to clean Yamuna

NEW DELHI: Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain convened a board meeting on Saturday. Decisions were taken to take steps to clean the Yamuna.

A total of 575 kilometres of the sewer line will be laid in the unauthorised group of colonies of Delhi. This project aims to connect all the sewage generated from the different colonies to get treated in the Sewage Treatment Plant.

It will be one of the largest projects ever undertaken on such a large scale by the city government. This project will lead to the timely collection and treatment of sewage which will help in the cleaning of the Yamuna.

The DJB also approved the construction of a pumping station at the starting point of the Barapula drain, which is one of the four major drains falling into the river. It will be diverted to Okhla Sewage Treatment Plant for treatment.

Steps taken by govt

575 km of sewer line to be laid in unauthorised colonies

Approval of construction of a pumping station at Barapula drain

Upgrade STP of 10 MGD capacity at Yamuna Vihar to 15 MGD capacity

Interceptor sewer from Barapullah drain to Batla House phase-II

Rs 177.04 crore cost for construction