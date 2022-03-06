STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free swimming lessons to government school students

Sisodia added that currently, students from the schools go to learn swimming at private schools where they are charged heavily.

Delhi government has added two more swimming pools at government schools

NEW DELHI: To prepare the city government school students for international swimming championships and provide free of cost swimming training to every student, the Kejriwal-led government has added two new state-of-the-art swimming pools to the government schools.

These swimming pools were inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Mayur Vihar and SKV Mandawali on Saturday.

Sisodia said, “Our government school infrastructures are no less than that of any international universities. The government is committed to providing the best of the world facilities in government schools. These buildings are even better than some of the premier institutions of India such as IITs and IIMs.”

Sisodia added, “With the addition of these two new pools today, the government schools now have 24 state-of-the-art swimming pools. The registration for these pools will open from April 1 and students will be given training for free. Continuing additions to sports infrastructure will bring about a fitness revolution in the city.”

The Deputy CM said: “We want every child in the government schools to learn swimming, as it not only prepares children for the sport but also improves their physical and mental health in the long run. Now that we have a free-of-cost facility to teach swimming, students must register for it”

Sisodia added that currently, students from the schools go to learn swimming at private schools where they are charged heavily. “But from April 1, both government school students, as well as private school students, will get swimming coaching for free at these pools in the city government schools.”

