STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Have some more patience: Envoy plea to Indian students 

His message was posted on Twitter by the Indian embassy in Kyiv. “Our embassy will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students.

Published: 06th March 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Ishita Rahaman, who’s stuck in Ukraine.

NEW DELHI:  Indian envoy to Ukraine Partha Satpathy on Saturday said no stone will be left unturned for the safe evacuation of Indian students from the conflict-stricken eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy as he hailed the unparalleled strength and fortitude displayed by the young citizens in dealing with the adversities.

Satpathy made the remarks in a message that came hours after the Indian students in Sumy posted videos, saying they have decided to leave for the Russian border and that the Indian government and the embassy in Ukraine will be responsible if anything happens to them. Following the embassy’s assurance, the students did not leave the eastern Ukrainian city that has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

“The last two weeks have been extremely harrowing and challenging for all of us. Hardly anyone would have ever witnessed such pain and disruption in our lives,” Satpathy said. “Nonetheless, I am proud of the maturity and fortitude displayed by our Indian nationals, especially young Indian students, in continuing to stay brave during these difficult times,” he said.

His message was posted on Twitter by the Indian embassy in Kyiv. “Our embassy will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian students. I know that our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalleled strength and determination during these times,” Satpathy said.
“I urge you for some more patience and forbearance so that we can ensure your safety and security,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Envoy to Ukraine said over 10,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine barring Kharkiv and Sumy. “We will leave no stone unturned in evacuating from Sumy. Wait for some more hours,” the envoy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Partha Satpathy Indian students Russia border Ukraine
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp