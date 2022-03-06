STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother Dairy milk dearer by Rs 2 litre

Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 49 while double toned milk will rise to Rs 43 per litre.

People stand in a queue outside a Mother dairy booth. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: After Amul, Mother Dairy milk prices will also be costlier by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from Sunday. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

Prices of toned milk will increase to Rs 49 while double toned milk will rise to Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49 per litre. Mother Dairy had last revised its milk prices on July 11, 2021.

“The company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold. The farm prices have alone firmed up by about 8-9% since July 2021, coupled with mounting operational costs of packaging, logistics, etc. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact,” Mother Dairy said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement also said Mother Dairy passes around 75-80% of the sales realisation from milk towards procurement of milk and the company has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk. 

“The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers with an effective revision of only 4%, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders,” the statement said. 

“If companies have already started raising the prices now then what will happen after the election results? Increase in prices of such essential products impacts a lay man’s life,” said Nishant Kukreja, a buyer of Mother Dairy products.

Echoing a similar opinion, Srishti Jha of Mayur Vihar said: “Come March 7, we will witness a hike in many other products including the fuel. Every year, the prices of the milk products increase but the company says that the surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers.”

